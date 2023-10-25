News you can trust since 1886
Lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Southampton with two changes for hosts

The teams are in for tonight’s Championship fixture at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Oct 2023, 18:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 18:49 BST
Preston North End's Freddie WoodmanPreston North End's Freddie Woodman
Preston North End's Freddie Woodman

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for tonight’s clash against Southampton.

From Saturday’s home draw with Millwall, club captain Alan Browne comes into the side along with Liam Millar. Dropping to the bench are Ryan Ledson and Robbie Brady. Missing again for the Lilywhites are Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann, Jack Whatmough, Calvin Ramsay and Emil Riis.

The visitors make five changes, with one of those enforced as Ryan Manning misses out through suspension. Saints boss Russell Martin brings in Mason Holgate, Che Adams, James Bree, Samuel Edozie and Shea Charles from last time out - with Stuart Armstrong, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz dropping to the bench. Taylor Harwood-Bellis misses out all together.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Browne (c), Millar, Holmes, Frokjaer, Keane

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Best, Ledson, Brady, Woodburn, Evans, Stewart, Osmajic

Southampton starting XI: Bazunu; Bree, Holgate, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Smallbone, Downes, Charles, Edozie, A Armstrong (c), Adams

Southampton subs: McCarthy, Meghoma, Aribo, Armstrong, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Mara, Sulemana, Alcaraz

