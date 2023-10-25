Lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Southampton with two changes for hosts
The teams are in for tonight’s Championship fixture at Deepdale
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for tonight’s clash against Southampton.
From Saturday’s home draw with Millwall, club captain Alan Browne comes into the side along with Liam Millar. Dropping to the bench are Ryan Ledson and Robbie Brady. Missing again for the Lilywhites are Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann, Jack Whatmough, Calvin Ramsay and Emil Riis.
The visitors make five changes, with one of those enforced as Ryan Manning misses out through suspension. Saints boss Russell Martin brings in Mason Holgate, Che Adams, James Bree, Samuel Edozie and Shea Charles from last time out - with Stuart Armstrong, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz dropping to the bench. Taylor Harwood-Bellis misses out all together.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Browne (c), Millar, Holmes, Frokjaer, Keane
PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Best, Ledson, Brady, Woodburn, Evans, Stewart, Osmajic
Southampton starting XI: Bazunu; Bree, Holgate, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Smallbone, Downes, Charles, Edozie, A Armstrong (c), Adams
Southampton subs: McCarthy, Meghoma, Aribo, Armstrong, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Mara, Sulemana, Alcaraz