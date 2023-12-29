Emil Riis

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has named an unchanged team for tonight's match against Sheffield Wednesday.

In the final fixture of the calendar year, the Lilywhites' boss has gone with the same side from the Boxing Day win over Leeds United. Returning to the PNE match day squad though, after almost one year out injured, is striker Emil Riis - who takes Will Keane's place on the bench.

Robbie Brady is also absent with a calf issue, while ex-Preston defender Bambo Diaby misses out for the visitors through suspension. Owls boss Danny Rohl makes four changes in total, with Pol Valentin, Michael Ihiekwe, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba coming in for Diaby, Liam Palmer, George Byers and Callum Paterson - who is not involved at all. Josh Windass returns to the bench.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Potts, Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes, Whiteman, McCann, Millar, Browne (c), Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Storey, Best, Ledson, Frokjaer, Woodburn, Evans, Riis.