Team news is in for today's Championship clash at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for this afternoon’s match against Sheffield Wednesday.

A start is handed to on-loan Nottingham Forest man Josh Bowler, amid reports of PNE being in talks to cancel the winger’s spell early. Stefan Thordarson, Will Keane and Emil Riis also return to the starting XI.

Brad Potts - goal scorer and match winner last time out against Hull City - is not involved due to injury. Ben Whiteman, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic drop to the bench.

Liam Lindsay serves the second of his two match suspension. The Scot was shown his second red card of the season away to Queens Park Rangers. Robbie Brady remains out; Kitt Nelson is on the bench.

Owls boss Danny Rohl makes three changes from the 3-3 draw at Boro. Pol Valentin, Nathaniel Chalobah and Michael Smith come in for Gabriel Olegbayo, Djeidi Gassama and Jamal Lowe - who are all subs.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Bowler, McCann (c), Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Greenwood, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Whiteman, Ledson, Holmes, Nelson, Okkels, Frokjaer, Osmajic.

Sheffield Wednesday XI: Beadle; Iorfa, Valentin, M. Lowe, Valery, Chalobah, S. Charles, Bannan, Johnson, Windass, Smith. Sheffield Wednesday subs: P. Charles, Palmer, Otegbayo, Ingelsson, Paterson, Ugbo, Gassama, McNeill, J. Lowe.