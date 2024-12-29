Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emil Riis scored twice and Sam Greenwood converted from the penalty spot as PNE ran out 3-1 winners against the Owls

The Lilywhites were back at Deepdale for the second time in four days, to play the Owls only three weeks on from the reverse fixture at Hillsborough. PNE left Yorkshire frustrated to only pick up one point that day; the motivation here was to go one step further and in doing so, secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom expected his team to face a 'better' Wednesday though. With captain, leader and key man Barry Bannan available this time and a raucous away following behind the visitors, it became apparent very early that Preston were in for a game. There was an aggression and intensity about the away side and North End had to combat that in the opening exchanges.

To PNE's credit - following an extended stoppage due to a change in linesman - they did just that. Scoring the first goal is always important in the Championship and the home side managed to do so for the sixth game on the spin, as Jack Whatmough headed the ball across goal for Riis to convert - North End's number nine in the right place, at the right time to gobble up the opportunity.

Preston had the lead at half time but will have felt far from comfortable in the game and recognised the importance of scoring again. The game never had the feel of one which would finish one-nil and big pressure was applied by Danny Rohl's side at the start of the second half. After coming through that, though, it was Heckingbottom's men who pushed hard for a second.

Ali McCann's close range effort was deflected agonisingly wide and Sam Greenwood's ferocious, dipping strike came crashing back off the crossbar. Another threatening move followed but a loose touch from Will Keane saw Wednesday nick the ball and fly forward themselves, with the game stretched. Tired Preston legs retreated but the danger was evident and Josh Windass picked out the bottom right corner from distance, with a stunning hit.

At that stage the game firmly hung in the balance and North End were going to have to show big character to go again. Heads didn't drop, bodies kept pouring forward and within five minutes of being pegged back they had the chance to retake the lead. Time will tell whether Josh Bowler is a Preston player for much longer but on this surprise start he was an outlet and threat. The tricky winger drove into the box and was brought down by Dominic Iorfa.

Few complaints were made by Wednesday players and when Greenwood stepped up from 12 yards, there seemed little doubt about the outcome. The Leeds United loan man - who was deservedly awarded Man of the Match on the day - rolled the ball into the bottom right corner, sending James Beadle the wrong way.

With 26 minutes of normal time still to play there was a long way for Preston to go to clinch victory - shortly after the penalty Freddie Woodman came off his line, made himself big and produced a crucial save to deny Windass his second of the afternoon. A fourth goal of the game looked inevitable and thankfully for North End, their striker had another moment in his locker. Greenwood's piledriver was parried out by Beadle on 79 minutes and Riis was alive enough to slide home in front of the Alan Kelly Town End.

That knocked the stuffing somewhat out of a Wednesday side who more than played their part and asked big questions of PNE. With eight minutes of second half stoppage time the hosts had to dig deep and continue to put their bodies on the line, which their defensive trio of Jordan Storey - imperious against his old club - Whatmough and Andrew Hughes absolutely did. Two wins on home soil the other side of Christmas for Preston; these three points may well be Heckingbottom's most satisfying yet.