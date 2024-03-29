Robbie Brady and Alan Browne

Preston North End are without Ryan Ledson and Liam Millar - as well as Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ched Evans - for this afternoon's match against Rotherham United. But, captain Alan Browne returns to the team at Deepdale, while Duane Holmes makes his first start since January.

The Lilywhites are looking to keep pace with the play-off spots, with a win over the relegation doomed Millers. Milutin Osmajic is fit enough to make the bench, after his nasty injury at Home Park - prior to the international break. Here's what PNE fans made of the team, on social media...

@Jordjolly: I knew last week Millar wouldn't be in the squad, you can't fly from America and play a game of football a couple of days later. @FawcusJack: Duane Holmes goal incoming. @GarethPNE: Assume Browne will go RWB and Holmes as a CM. But Holmes can also do the RWB role and be equally attacking down that right.

@pne99ogm: Great to see Holmes and Riis back in. It’ll be really interesting to see how we manage to break a team like Rotherham down without Millar! @TopLeaf9: Personally I would of played stewart over riis for this game. @LewPNE16: Poor Stewart @CalebSerraj: No Theo Mawene?

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes, McCann, Browne (c), Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Whatmough, Cunningham, Best, Woodburn, Mawene, Stewart, Osmajic.