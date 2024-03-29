Preston North End's Duane Holmes with Manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made three changes for this afternoon's clash against Rotherham United at Deepdale.

It's the first match back, after the international break for the Lilywhites. Liam Millar and Ryan Ledson are both unavailable and drop out of the team which beat Plymouth Argyle. Captain Alan Browne returns, while Duane Holmes also starts. Emil Riis is back in the XI, after illness.

Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans all miss out through injury, while Milutin Osmajic recovers from his injury to make the bench. The visitors are without ex-PNE men Jordan Hugill and Andre Green, while Grant Hall, Christ Tiehi, Tyler Blackett and Sean Morrison all miss out too.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes, McCann, Browne (c), Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Whatmough, Cunningham, Best, Woodburn, Mawene, Stewart, Osmajic.