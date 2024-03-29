Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was more than happy with the comfortable nature of Friday's 3-0 win over Rotherham United.

Duane Holmes opened the scoring, on his first start since mid-January, after 22 minutes. And Emil Riis added goals two and three, before the half time whistle. North End saw the three points home in a professional manner, against the relegation-doomed Millers.

"Yeah, I thought the performance was fantastic," said Lowe. "Scoring three goals in the first half, it could've potentially been a couple more. It is just about winning games of football at this time and we've done that. I said to the players before the game that it was about attitude and application, against a team who've got nothing to play for, really. It could've been a potential banana skin and to be fair to the group, they didn't allow that. We were on the front foot, there were some good passages of play and we scored some good goals.

"Then, the second half was always going to be a bit different, but I was content and happy. They went man-for-man really, but I am just pleased overall with the performance and result. We felt we would have large parts of the ball today and we knew (Duane Holmes) wouldn't have to do much defending. We knew they would be a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2 and if we could get him high and wide, with Jordan stepping in, it would cause them problems - which it did. He was basically like a right winger and he has played that position numerous times, for us and other clubs.

"Browney, just coming back from his hernia, we didn't want to slog him on the right. We could've put Duano in midfield, but we felt he'd have more joy and wing-back-to-wing-back, Robbie crosses it and Duano is in to score - which is what we wanted and what we'd worked on. Fair play to the boys, they took on the instructions and executed the game plan. It was done the game, wasn't it? (in the second half). We still had some good moments and opened them up, but it was a nice, calm performance where the lads' energy levels dropped a bit - which is fine.

"The high intensity runs probably stopped a bit, but I don't mind that when you are three-nil up and it hopefully saves a bit of energy for Monday. We'd have liked more goals, but I think I have got to be happy with three goals, a clean sheet and three points. I enjoy every win - it means I can get home tonight, put the telly on and chill out. I don't have to worry about things. We will be in work tomorrow, putting the game plan together. You want to enjoy every moment, but it's done now. I can't go home and put the disco lights on. We have won and we've got to move on to the next one quickly - believing in what we are trying to do and achieve."

In the second half, Lowe introduced young pros Noah Mawene, Kian Best and Josh Seary from the bench. The North End chief was pleased to be able to give those three players a chance on the first team stage, with Mawene in particular a player who has caught the manager's eye lately.

"Credit goes to the boys," said Lowe. "I feel, if it is right to pick them I will play them. Noah has been on the tip of my tongue for the last three months, whether I start him or put him on. Josh has been excellent - hence why they've been rewarded with new contracts. Besty has come back from England full of confidence and is bubbly after the injury. The club and fans should be proud of what they are doing - representing Preston North End with the badge in their heart.