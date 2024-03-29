Preston North End host Rotherham United in the Championship this afternoon and both teams will be without key players.
The Lilywhites are looking to keep pace with the play-off spots, as Ryan Lowe's sit five points behind sixth placed Norwich City - with a game in hand. Rotherham, meanwhile, remain bottom of the Championship table and could have relegation sealed - should they lose at Deepdale.
Here is the injury news ahead of the game, from both camps.
1. Brad Potts - out
On the sidelines with his second hamstring injury of the calendar year. Returned at Plymouth, just before the break, but was forced off after 20 minutes or so with another blow. Not yet ready to return.
2. Jordan Hugill - out
Set to miss the Easter fixtures with a knee issue, which he has been sent to see a specialist about.
3. Ben Whiteman - out
Still working his way back from the nasty ankle injury, suffered against Stoke City in early March.
4. Christ Tiehi - out
A pelvic problem looked to have ruled him out for the season, but Rotherham's boss didn't wish to confirm that for definite in his pre-match press conference.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.