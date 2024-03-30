Preston North End were comfortable 3-0 winners over Rotherham United on Good Friday.
Here are our talking points - with an injury update included on Liam Millar and Ryan Ledson, who were both surprise absentees at Deepdale.
1. Praise for Ali and Robbie
Ali McCann played the majority of Northern Ireland's win in Scotland on Tuesday night, while Robbie Brady had started both of Ireland's games over the break. For those two to put in the shifts they did on Saturday, both players were deserving of the recognition Ryan Lowe gave them post-match. He said: "Again, Rob didn't come back until Thursday. He flew in Wednesday afternoon. We had to change training around, which wasn't a problem - we did the patterns of play beforehand, so Ali and Rob could do them and save their legs a bit. Robbie said 'Give me 24 hours, I will be fine'. Ali was right as rain, as you saw. Robbie got tired towards 60 minutes, so we got him off. Those moments where we can take them off will hopefully give them a bit more rest and recovery for Monday. Coming back from international duty - which is doubly hard than the Championship, probably - they were fantastic and performed very well."
2. Excellent Emil
Riis just looked like a player who was always going to score his first goal, after a sharp first touch. And he stuck his second away with conviction, too. On occasions, he powered past Rotherham defenders like they weren't even there and the Dane continues to shine. On his number 19, Lowe said: "I have always seen, in Emil, what he is and what he can do. He is a goal scorer and has that calmness about him now. Credit goes to Emil, he has been in that gym for 11 months, hitting it hard every single day. That has allowed his legs and everything else to be so strong. The real strength in him now, you can see it on the pitch. He has put all that hard work in and it's paying off. I left him on to try and get his hat trick. To have seven goals, credit goes to him. He will always score goals."
3. Duane steps up to the plate
Holmes was one of the shining lights at the start of the season, as PNE started so strongly. The second half of the season has seen him much more on the fringes, but he stepped in for Friday's game and did a job at right wing-back, for the team. And, as we saw earlier in the campaign, that knack of picking up dangerous positions in the box was on show for his opener. On the American, Lowe said: "He knows that we are at that stage of the season now, where the disappointment has come and gone. They have all had opportunities and all played a part. It's a team game and they are a fantastic squad, with unbelievable togetherness. Duano has got his head down and knows he hasn't performed, on some occasions, to the level he can do. But, I pulled him on Tuesday to say I was going to play him right wing-back and he said: 'No problem'. We knew he would have loads of the ball, at the top end of the pitch. And he did it, so fair play to him."
4. Millar and Ledson latest
Both players were surprise omissions in the match day squad, having played at Plymouth Argyle before the break. Lowe said post-match: "Liam will be fine, I think. We didn't want to risk him; he came back from Canada with a niggling groin - the flights back and forth. Ledo took a bang on his calf, against Plymouth. We just thought it was a kick; it just hasn't settled down as much as we'd have liked. He will miss Monday, but I am hoping we can have him back for Watford. Liam will hopefully be back for Birmingham. Milly was 80 per cent fit, not 100, which is why we didn't use him. The quicker we get them back and the more bodies we have, the better we will be."
