3 . Duane steps up to the plate

Holmes was one of the shining lights at the start of the season, as PNE started so strongly. The second half of the season has seen him much more on the fringes, but he stepped in for Friday's game and did a job at right wing-back, for the team. And, as we saw earlier in the campaign, that knack of picking up dangerous positions in the box was on show for his opener. On the American, Lowe said: "He knows that we are at that stage of the season now, where the disappointment has come and gone. They have all had opportunities and all played a part. It's a team game and they are a fantastic squad, with unbelievable togetherness. Duano has got his head down and knows he hasn't performed, on some occasions, to the level he can do. But, I pulled him on Tuesday to say I was going to play him right wing-back and he said: 'No problem'. We knew he would have loads of the ball, at the top end of the pitch. And he did it, so fair play to him."