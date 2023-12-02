2 . Shape and switches

It was 4-2-3-1 for PNE on Friday night and you were hoping a front four of Holmes, Keane, Frokjaer and Evans could make a mark. But, QPR limited the forward supply effectively - getting tight to Browne and Whiteman and leaving PNE's centre-backs needing to break the lines. Preston played from side to side and backwards so often, but barely threatened whatsoever from start to finish. Millar felt the right substitution at half time but couldn't provide that bit of magic, while McCann and Woodburn entered the fray with 15 minutes to go and Stewart's introduction was killed by QPR's immediate second goal. PNE's manager is trying to make best use of his various options, with this season's strong run of form coming when he barely had any. On the shape, Lowe said: "We just wanted to get a lot more attacking players on the pitch. We knew the threat they pose in a 4-3-3, so we had to find solutions in the shape. That has worked for us during games. We felt it was a good opportunity for us to do it tonight."