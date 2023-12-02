Preston North End lost their third Championship match in a row as Queens Park Rangers won 0-2 at Deepdale - thanks to second half goals from Paul Smyth and Chris Willock.
Here are our talking points from the defeat.
1. Lost and lacklustre
There was a despondency about North End as soon as QPR hit the front. They were dealt the hammer-blow against Cardiff, then pummelled by Middlesbrough and the team looks affected by it. PNE tried to keep the ball on the floor and play through QPR, who were compact in their shape throughout but upped the ante in the second half. The visitors were comfortable though, restricting Preston to precious little over the course of the 90 minutes. You can credit the Rs for their away display, but PNE were miles off it once again and must improve quickly. At the start of the season, it was back to front quickly and North End had some joy - while outperforming the data. That is now not happening and Preston's form over the last 12 games - like various metrics have been all campaign - is bottom three.
It was 4-2-3-1 for PNE on Friday night and you were hoping a front four of Holmes, Keane, Frokjaer and Evans could make a mark. But, QPR limited the forward supply effectively - getting tight to Browne and Whiteman and leaving PNE's centre-backs needing to break the lines. Preston played from side to side and backwards so often, but barely threatened whatsoever from start to finish. Millar felt the right substitution at half time but couldn't provide that bit of magic, while McCann and Woodburn entered the fray with 15 minutes to go and Stewart's introduction was killed by QPR's immediate second goal. PNE's manager is trying to make best use of his various options, with this season's strong run of form coming when he barely had any. On the shape, Lowe said: "We just wanted to get a lot more attacking players on the pitch. We knew the threat they pose in a 4-3-3, so we had to find solutions in the shape. That has worked for us during games. We felt it was a good opportunity for us to do it tonight."
The replays of Lyndon Dykes' aerial challenge on Andrew Hughes do not look good one bit. The Scottish international looked fortunate to stay on the pitch, with his elbow coming down on to Hughes' nose and the blood pouring out. PNE's boss said post-match: "He's a good player and I don't really want to see anyone sent off, but I think last year he gave Liam Lindsay six stitches in the back of the head. Today, he's given Andrew Hughes a bloody nose and lip. I've got the chance to see it on the side, straight away, and the referee hasn't. I am not looking for excuses, we were nowhere near the levels and lost. But, if you are going to do it, it needs to be done properly. It's a sending off."
Ched Evans' post-match interview on Friday was about as honest as you are going to get from a player. North End's number nine thought about every word he said - extremely measured but fiery and passionate. The striker is doing his coaching badges and his footballing brain came through in the interview. On the pitch, Evans places high standards on himself and his team mates. The team's performances are falling way below those and he demanded better, in an articulate and as respectful way as possible. There is nobody who could have a problem with his comments and it was refreshing to hear. While his own form hasn't been quite up to the level so far, it can only be good to have someone with his mentality in the dressing room. He will not accept it carrying on like this.