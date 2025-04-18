Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Team news is in for this afternoon’s Championship fixture

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for this afternoon’s match at home to Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites have their penultimate Deepdale clash of the season as 16th hosts 15th in the Championship. PNE’s manager has brought Liam Lindsay and Sam Greenwood into the XI, with Lewis Gibson and Jayden Meghoma dropping to the bench.

It’s the first time Gibson has not started in the league since joining from Plymouth Argyle. Greenwood is back involved after missing last weekend’s game against parent club Leeds United. Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts, Ali McCann and Ryan Ledson remain sidelined.

Confirmed team news

PNE XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Brady, Greenwood, Frokjaer, Osmajic. PNE subs: Stowell, Porteous, Gibson, Meghoma, Carroll, T. Mawene, Evans, Riis, Keane.

QPR XI: Nardi; Dunne, Robinson, Edwards, Ashby, Varane, Colback, Dembele, Madsen, Saito, Yang. QPR subs: Walsh, Fox, Paal, Morgan, Andersen, Morgan, Smyth, Kolli, Frey.

