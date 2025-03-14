It's Preston North End vs Portsmouth at Deepdale this weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho insisted in midweek that his side are absolutely in a scrap, with nine games left to play this season.

If his side wins at Deepdale this weekend then Pompey will climb above Preston North End in the table. And so, it is at that point which any complacency or comfort around the rest of the Lilywhites’ campaign must be absolutely put to bed; this is a game they need to attack and win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There hasn’t been any concern around PNE for most of the season and it would take a complete disaster for them to suddenly be dragged into trouble. But, mental things can happen at the end of a Championship campaign. Paul Heckingbottom’s men cannot give those below them, fighting tooth and nail, a sniff.

There has been a lot to like in a lot of Preston’s games this season: structure and organisation, greater fluidity and aggressive approaches. But, the fact remains that wins have been difficult to come by. Heckingbottom’s North End have won as many as they have lost in the league - nine - and drawn a whopping 17 games.

“That’s been our season... that’s where we are.”

Performance is massive and the PNE chief regularly reiterates that his team are taking instructions on board, game plans to fruition and doing lots of things right on the pitch. Even he, though, has cut a frustrated figure at just how many times Preston have shared the spoils and not taken maximum points.

“The last six games, we've not won in the league, yet I've been unhappy with 70 minutes of football,” said Heckingbottom on Tuesday. “It would have been better being garbage in four and beating Millwall at home and Swansea at home. Excellent against Burnley, Millwall, Swansea, (Sunderland) - we only get four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that's been our season. That's where we are. So lots of things are really good; in terms of consistency, I watch all the football in this league and we've been really consistent - up there with the best teams. But firepower, decision-making, quality, final third and those moments, we haven’t been like the top teams.”

Almost every team in the league will feel they should have more points on the board and reflect on games that got away from them. Draws against Plymouth, Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday are particularly frustrating for North End - along with the early defeat at Oxford United, which came from nowhere.

Heckingbottom has regularly referenced both boxes and stresses the point that his side must be able to pick up points when not at their best - but also get over the line when the performance level is right. Preston, for their general play, also do not have enough quality shots or work the goalkeeper enough.

They are 20th for goals scored, shots on target and shot creating actions this season. Undoubtedly, there is a huge reliance on the forward players to score goals. Only three players have scored five plus in the Championship this season: Emil Riis (10), Milutin Osmajic (7) and Sam Greenwood (5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are all things Heckingbottom has spoken about and knows must be addressed as his tenure moves forward - with a huge onus placed on recruitment. He’s also hammered home the importance of Preston’s remaining games, and this weekend’s test is one PNE really need to pass.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End predicted XI vs Portsmouth - gallery