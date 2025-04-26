Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle confirmed starting XIs and team news as Emil Riis starts
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for this afternoon’s match at home to Plymouth Argyle.
Brentford loan man Jayden Meghoma drops to the bench while Mads Frokjaer misses out with the injury suffered at Hull City, on Easter Monday. Emil Riis comes back into the starting XI for what looks set to be his last home match as a PNE player; Andrew Hughes also returns to the team.
Preston remain without Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood and front man Will Keane, with Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts and Ali McCann also staying sidelined. Young forward Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile is in the match day squad and Ryan Ledson returns from injury, to make the bench.
Confirmed team news
PNE XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Hughes, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Brady, Riis, Osmajic. PNE subs: Stowell, Porteous, Meghoma, Bauer, Carroll, Ledson, T. Mawene, Evans, Felipe.
Plymouth Argyle XI: Hazard; Palsson, Katic, Pleguezuelo, Gyabi, Randell (c), Mumba, Hardie, Bundu, Tijani. Plymouth Argyle subs: Grimshaw, Ogbeta, Talovierov, Houghton, Edwards, Wright, Boateng, Issaka, Baidoo.
