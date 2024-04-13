Preston North End team mates celebrate

Preston North End have lost Ali McCann to injury for today’s crucial Championship clash against Norwich City.

Ryan Lowe’s side are five points behind the sixth placed Canaries - who have played one more game than eighth placed North End. Preston’s boss has made three changes from the team which beat Huddersfield Town, 4-1, on Tuesday night.

Emil Riis and Greg Cunningham drop to the bench, as hat-trick hero Milutin Osmajic starts - along with club captain Alan Browne and Jack Whatmough. Ryan Ledson is back involved and on the bench, while Josh Seary comes into the match day squad. As for Norwich, Josh Sargent is fit enough to start while Jonathan Rowe returns to the bench after his injury lay-off.