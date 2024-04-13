Robbie Brady and Josh Sargent face off

Deepdale did not lack any sense of occasion as the two teams emerged for a crunch, play-off race showdown - the noise that little bit louder as Preston North End’s players were roared on to the pitch, to a backdrop of waving flags in the Alan Kelly Town End. The Lilywhites could, by no means, secure a play-off place on Saturday afternoon but they could certainly slip away. These moments have not come along, too often, since PNE’s return to the Championship - nine years ago, now. The home faithful recognised the opportunity that lay ahead.

Preston have sustained their top six challenge amid some costly blows to key men; manager Ryan Lowe was dealt another here, with recent star man Ali McCann reduced to the treatment table as PNE’s midfield took another hit. That saw Jack Whatmough start, for his second stint in the centre of the park. By contrast, injury doubt Josh Sargent was fit enough to start for Norwich. But, the return of club captain Alan Browne was a needed boost for the hosts - while PNE’s boss rewarded his midweek hat-trick hero, Milutin Osmajic, with a start over Emil Riis.

A quick start would’ve been the dream for both Lowe and opposite number, David Wagner. In reality, though, the first half played out as many must’ve expected: fiercely competed but often cagey. The Canaries settled well - meticulously drilled in-possession, with full-backs extremely high and Marcelino Nunez dropping in between the centre-backs to start the play. North End, though, limited the visitors to shots from range.

Freddie Woodman was equal to the four shots sent his way, with a swerving Gabriel Sara strike the greatest threat to his goal. At the other end, PNE got into promising areas and sent their fair share of dangerous deliveries into the Norwich box. The main chance of note came right before the whistle, with Whatmough clattering his header against the crossbar - from a whipped free-kick. Preston’s players were roared down the tunnel, with a high stakes second half set up.

Lowe’s side have produced moments over the course of the season, when the performance hasn’t necessarily suggested it likely. And if North End were going to get the three points they so dearly craved on Saturday, they were going to need another one of those. Norwich never allowed the home side to gain any degree of control in the match and - as the rain tumbled down from a greyer and greyer sky - legs looked more and more tired. On the hour mark, Mads Frokjaer - who had lacked his usual care and class on the ball - made way for Emil Riis. The Dane sent a near-post header off target, while Josh Sargent volleyed just wide for Norwich.

The return of Jonathan Rowe, after two months, raised the decibels among the 1,400 travelling fans; North End’s faithful, who stuck by their team, were left clinging on to corners and crosses. Lowe’s final roll of the dice was to introduce Ched Evans and switch to a 4-2-3-1, with four strikers on the pitch. But instead of a spark, the sucker-punch was landed by Sara, four minutes from time. The Brazilian cut inside from the right, sensing the chance to drive past fatigued white shirts. That is exactly what he did and as the ball rolled into the far corner - for his 12th goal of the campaign - Preston’s season went slipping away with it.

