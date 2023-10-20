‘I must admit’ - Preston North End vs Millwall score prediction issued by Sky Sports pundit
PNE take on Millwall in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Saturday
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton views Preston North End as favourites in Saturday’s clash against Millwall - following the departure of manager Gary Rowett at The Den.
The Lions parted ways with Rowett in midweek, bringing his four-year stay at the club to an end. They head into the weekend’s fixture, which will be shown live on Sky Sports at 12:30pm, sitting 15th in the table. North End are third, but only five points better off than the Lions, having lost three matches in a row prior to the international break.
Rowett was an arch-nemesis of PNE, with North End having never beaten one of his teams. Caretaker boss Adam Barrett will take charge of the visitors on Saturday, as Preston look to get back to winning ways and Millwall target a climb up the league table. Prutton, though, is backing North End to get back on track and pick up all three points in Lancashire.
In his Sky Sports prediction column, Prutton said: ‘Preston fell right off in their last few games, but need to remind themselves that they are right up there and have still had an excellent first quarter of the season.
‘I must admit I was a little surprised to see Gary Rowett depart Millwall in midweek, as much due to the timing of it as anything else. Missing out on the play-offs last season was heartbreaking, but he had done so much good work there to establish them in that position in the top half. It is a big job for the next man. But for now, with no manager, I think this is a Preston win.’