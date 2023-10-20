A Sky Sports microphone

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton views Preston North End as favourites in Saturday’s clash against Millwall - following the departure of manager Gary Rowett at The Den.

The Lions parted ways with Rowett in midweek, bringing his four-year stay at the club to an end. They head into the weekend’s fixture, which will be shown live on Sky Sports at 12:30pm, sitting 15th in the table. North End are third, but only five points better off than the Lions, having lost three matches in a row prior to the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowett was an arch-nemesis of PNE, with North End having never beaten one of his teams. Caretaker boss Adam Barrett will take charge of the visitors on Saturday, as Preston look to get back to winning ways and Millwall target a climb up the league table. Prutton, though, is backing North End to get back on track and pick up all three points in Lancashire.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his Sky Sports prediction column, Prutton said: ‘Preston fell right off in their last few games, but need to remind themselves that they are right up there and have still had an excellent first quarter of the season.