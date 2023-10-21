Preston North End’s Mads Frokjaer-Jensen scores

It’d been a long three weeks for the Deepdale faithful but the Sky Sports cameras were in town and the sun was shining for Preston North End’s return to home soil. Millwall were the visitors for the early kick-off in Lancashire - a side under the watch of caretaker boss Adam Barrett but one whom the Lilywhites know all about, given their struggles in recent years.

It’d been a tough eight day period for Ryan Lowe’s men prior to the break, but they still headed into the Lions clash sitting third in the table. This was a real chance to get back on track. A quick start felt important; scoring the first goal felt essential. And with just three minutes on the clock, Mads Frokjaer was the coolest man in Deepdale. His first time, perfectly placed finish from the edge of the box had Bartosz Bialkowski beaten all ends up.

The inside of Frokjaer’s right boot certainly has the magic touch. This was his third goal in Preston colours and all have been guided into the back of the net with care and conviction. In the build up, Jordan Storey - back in the team after his absence was felt at Leicester and Ipswich - spotted an opening in a typically tight Millwall back line and charged into it like a runaway train, gone off track. Will Keane kept the ball alive with neat feet and Frokjaer was there to break the deadlock early doors.

From there, North End’s tails were up and the home side had an opportunity to make the score line look even better. Millwall did not get going in the opening exchanges but the hosts were picking up some dangerous positions and being afforded extremely generous space. Duane Holmes raced forward but could only strike straight at Bialkowski from a glorious position, before a low Brad Potts just evaded the arriving Robbie Brady at the back post.

Millwall did not have Gary Rowett on the touchline - his departure at The Den having been announced on Wednesday night - but his team had been built on hard work and character over a four year spell. So, the Lions were never going to roll over and have their tummies tickled for 90 minutes. The visitors grew into the first half, started to win midfield duels and build up some pressure in the Preston half. Freddie Woodman had showed sharp reflexes to keep out Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Aidomo Emakhu, but there was little he could do on the half-hour mark.

Zian Flemming took the match ball home with him on his last visit to Deepdale and - having gotten the better of Greg Cunningham - unleashed a ferious strike into the roof of the net to level matters. The Dutchman is not someone you want to invite to shoot. North End, like Millwall, had a highly avoidable goal to reflect on at the interval. It was then going to be a case of taking a key moment should it come along in the second half, with the contest swinging in one team’s favour then the other. Preston enjoyed more territory and Lowe used all five of his substitutions - Liam Millar, Alan Browne, Milutin Osmajic, the returning Ched Evans and Ben Woodburn all introduced - but Millwall stood firm.

