Preston North End vs Millwall confirmed starting XIs with four changes and Milutin Osmajic decision

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Feb 2025, 18:46 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 18:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Team news from tonight’s Championship clash between PNE and Millwall

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for tonight’s match against Millwall.

Ali McCann returns to the PNE XI after his two-match suspension while Liam Lindsay, Sam Greenwood and Emil Riis also come into the side. Dropping to the bench for the Lions clash are Jayden Meghoma, Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club captain Ben Whiteman remains out injured for the Lilywhites along with Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough and Duane Holmes. The four to drop out of the starting lineup are all on the bench along with Dai Cornell, Patrick Bauer, Robbie Brady, Will Keane and Ched Evans.

It’s one change for Millwall with Ra’ees Bangura-Williams brought in for Aaron Connolly, who is a sub. Josh Coburn is back on the Lions’ bench in place of Duncan Watmore.

PNE vs Millwall starting lineups

PNE XI: Woodman; Porteous, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, McCann (c), Hughes, Potts, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Meghoma, Ledson, Brady, Frokjaer, Osmajic, Evans, Keane.

Millwall XI: Jensen; Crama, Tanganga, Cooper, Bryan, de Norre, Mitchell, Bangura-Williams, Cundle, Azeez, Ivanovic. Millwall subs: Roberts, Harding, Wallace, Saville, Honeyman, Connolly, Neghli, Emakhu, Coburn.

Related topics:Millwall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice