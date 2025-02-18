Preston North End vs Millwall confirmed starting XIs with four changes and Milutin Osmajic decision
Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for tonight’s match against Millwall.
Ali McCann returns to the PNE XI after his two-match suspension while Liam Lindsay, Sam Greenwood and Emil Riis also come into the side. Dropping to the bench for the Lions clash are Jayden Meghoma, Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic.
Club captain Ben Whiteman remains out injured for the Lilywhites along with Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough and Duane Holmes. The four to drop out of the starting lineup are all on the bench along with Dai Cornell, Patrick Bauer, Robbie Brady, Will Keane and Ched Evans.
It’s one change for Millwall with Ra’ees Bangura-Williams brought in for Aaron Connolly, who is a sub. Josh Coburn is back on the Lions’ bench in place of Duncan Watmore.
PNE vs Millwall starting lineups
PNE XI: Woodman; Porteous, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, McCann (c), Hughes, Potts, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Meghoma, Ledson, Brady, Frokjaer, Osmajic, Evans, Keane.
Millwall XI: Jensen; Crama, Tanganga, Cooper, Bryan, de Norre, Mitchell, Bangura-Williams, Cundle, Azeez, Ivanovic. Millwall subs: Roberts, Harding, Wallace, Saville, Honeyman, Connolly, Neghli, Emakhu, Coburn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.