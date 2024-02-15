2 . On Liam Millar's moment and role

"We felt it might be a change for Liam, because teams are sussing him out on the left and he can't be as smooth or slick as he'd like. He will score goals on that side, because he's in to score rather than in, check and then try to score. It will change the approach of defenders now, because they don't know whether he's going to go on the outside or inside. When he was on the left, they were doubling up on him to stop him coming inside. Whereas now, he is free flowing on his right foot. But, lo and behold he checks in on to his left foot and puts it in the bottom corner. I think he caught the 'keeper flat footed, so really pleased. I did have a pop at him though, for giving the ball away at the top end of the pitch. But, I can't take that out of his game. He is a quality player and has been quality for us. Long may that continue, along with the rest of them."