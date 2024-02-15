Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe knows it is a squad game and was pleased to see players step up on Wednesday night, as his side beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Deepdale.
Here's what the PNE boss had to say post-match.
1. On Layton Stewart's cameo
"It was probably the most minutes he's had (in a game) and I thought he looked sharp as well. Honestly, he has been champing at the bit in training - strong. We did a session with him and Milly and the two of them were powerful. I thought 'okay, there is going to be a point where the two of them can come on and really upset teams. Obviously, Keane and Emil are doing well as a partnership at the moment, but those two are behind them. I thought to get the two of them on the pitch, get on the front foot and push us up a bit - which they did. And yeah, it was a great connection (for Stewart's chance) - if he shanks it a bit then you never know."
2. On Liam Millar's moment and role
"We felt it might be a change for Liam, because teams are sussing him out on the left and he can't be as smooth or slick as he'd like. He will score goals on that side, because he's in to score rather than in, check and then try to score. It will change the approach of defenders now, because they don't know whether he's going to go on the outside or inside. When he was on the left, they were doubling up on him to stop him coming inside. Whereas now, he is free flowing on his right foot. But, lo and behold he checks in on to his left foot and puts it in the bottom corner. I think he caught the 'keeper flat footed, so really pleased. I did have a pop at him though, for giving the ball away at the top end of the pitch. But, I can't take that out of his game. He is a quality player and has been quality for us. Long may that continue, along with the rest of them."
3. On Robbie Brady's performance
"Oh, he was fantastic. And again, it has been hard - when you're not playing games and to then come in. Rob is in that group who've been training on Sunday mornings; top-up groups on a Monday. They have never complained and just gone about their business - even Jack (Whatmough) late on. They know their roles and every single man, to a tee, is doing the job required. We don't just leave them behind, they know their responsibilities. So, as I've said all along, it's a squad game and it's going to have to be rotated and used. We are certainly doing that now."
4. On going level with 6th placed Coventry City
"On to the next one. That is the message to the group. We've got a small tally (target) which we are now right in the mix for what we asked in February. We've got two games to see it off, so we won't be getting too carried away. We know where we are and the points tally we've got - we'll just keep doing the right things and see what happens. It's the same messages, honestly. Every single day is the same, we don't change. There are constructive meetings, analysis, training is top drawer every day. We get frustrated when we lose but we don't just throw it up in the air; we have to find solutions. The group and the coaching staff have been finding them, so credit where credit is due."