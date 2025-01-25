Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team news is in from Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one change for this afternoon’s match against Middlesbrough.

Former Boro loan man Sam Greenwood is brought back into the starting lineup as Ryan Ledson drops to the bench, following Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Ben Whiteman has served his two-match suspension but now misses out through injury. Brad Potts is back on the bench after a period out injured with Ched Evans the man to drop out of the squad.#

Boro boss Michael Carrick names an unchanged side from the midweek win over West Brom. New recruit Ryan Giles - who rejoined the club this week - is on the bench.

PNE vs Middlesbrough confirmed starting lineups

PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, McCann (c), Thordarson, Meghoma, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts, Brady, Ledson, Holmes, Riis, Keane.

Middlesbrough XI: Glover; Ayling (c), van den Berg, Fry, N. Borges, Hackney, Morris, Doak, Azaz, Burgzorg, Latte Lath. Middlesbrough subs: Connor, Clarke, Giles, Clarke, Gilbert, Finch, Palmer, McCabe Forss.