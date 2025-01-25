Preston North End vs Middlesbrough confirmed starting XIs as Greenwood starts and Giles substitute
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one change for this afternoon’s match against Middlesbrough.
Former Boro loan man Sam Greenwood is brought back into the starting lineup as Ryan Ledson drops to the bench, following Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Watford.
Captain Ben Whiteman has served his two-match suspension but now misses out through injury. Brad Potts is back on the bench after a period out injured with Ched Evans the man to drop out of the squad.#
Boro boss Michael Carrick names an unchanged side from the midweek win over West Brom. New recruit Ryan Giles - who rejoined the club this week - is on the bench.
PNE vs Middlesbrough confirmed starting lineups
PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, McCann (c), Thordarson, Meghoma, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts, Brady, Ledson, Holmes, Riis, Keane.
Middlesbrough XI: Glover; Ayling (c), van den Berg, Fry, N. Borges, Hackney, Morris, Doak, Azaz, Burgzorg, Latte Lath. Middlesbrough subs: Connor, Clarke, Giles, Clarke, Gilbert, Finch, Palmer, McCabe Forss.
