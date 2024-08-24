Will Keane | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Team news is in for this afternoon's game between PNE and Luton Town

Paul Heckingbottom has named his first Preston North End team, as the Lilywhites take on Luton Town at Deepdale.

It’s two changes from last weekend’s defeat at Swansea City, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden brought in for his first start - as Will Keane returns to the starting XI. Ryan Ledson drops to the bench, while Robbie Brady (knock) and Milutin Osmajic (ill) both miss out completely.

Layton Stewart is back in the match day squad, after missing the first few games of the season through injury. Ali McCann remains sidelined for the home side. North End look set to play in a 3-5-2 formation, with Brad Potts on the right and Kesler-Hayden down the left.

PNE starting XI: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman (c), Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Mads Frokjaer, Will Keane, Emil Riis. PNE subs: Dai Cornell, Jack Whatmough, Patrick Bauer, Kian Best, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Jeppe Okkels, Sam Greenwood, Layton Stewart.

Luton Town starting XI: James Shea; Teden Mengi, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Cheidozie Ogbene, Jordan Clark, Shandon Baptiste, Alfie Doughty, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo. Luton Town subs: James Horlick, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen, Reece Burke, Liam Walsh, Zack Nelson, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Cauley Woodrow, Joe Taylor.