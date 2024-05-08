Pinatar Arena

Preston North End will take on Lincoln City during pre-season, out in Spain.

The Lilywhites are returning to Campoamor for the third summer in a row. Having faced Getafe at the training complex in year one and Gibraltarian club Bruno’s Magpies the following pre-season, North End now have an EFL opponent to lock horns with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston have confirmed the Imps as the opponents, for the mid-July clash. PNE will face Michael Skubala’s side on Friday, 12 July for an 11am kick-off. North End’s training camp begins on Saturday, 6 July.