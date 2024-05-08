Preston North End's opponents for Spain pre-season friendly, date and kick-off time confirmed
Preston North End will take on Lincoln City during pre-season, out in Spain.
The Lilywhites are returning to Campoamor for the third summer in a row. Having faced Getafe at the training complex in year one and Gibraltarian club Bruno’s Magpies the following pre-season, North End now have an EFL opponent to lock horns with.
Preston have confirmed the Imps as the opponents, for the mid-July clash. PNE will face Michael Skubala’s side on Friday, 12 July for an 11am kick-off. North End’s training camp begins on Saturday, 6 July.
That means there will be a full week of build-up before facing Lincoln, who finished seventh in the third tier last season. Supporters will be able to attend the game, at the Pinatar Arena, with ticket details to be confirmed. The rest of PNE’s pre-season schedule is yet to be released, with fixture release date for the 2024/25 Championship season on Wednesday, 26 June (9am).
