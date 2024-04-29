Preston North End players

Team news in for this evening’s Championship fixture between Preston North End and Leicester City - who can win the title with victory. Ryan Lowe has made three changes from last weekend’s defeat at QPR - with Jordan Storey ill, Emil Riis dropping to the bench and Ben Woodburn out of the squad all together.

Jack Whatmough, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic come into the starting XI. In the absence of Storey and Woodburn, Kian Best and Theo Mawene come on to the bench. PNE trio Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann all miss out through injury.

Foxes manager, Enzo Maresca, makes four changes from the 5-0 win over Southampton. Mads Hermansen, James Justin, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and ex-PNE loan man, Stephy Mavididi drop to the bench. Jakub Stolarczyk starts in net, as Conor Coady, Yunus Akgun and Kasey McAteer come into the team.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes, Millar, Ledson, Browne (c), Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Best, T Mawene, N Mawene, Holmes, Riis, Stewart, Evans.