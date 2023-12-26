News you can trust since 1886
Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Leeds United with five changes for hosts

Team news is in for today's Boxing Day clash at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 11:34 GMT
Preston North End's Freddie Woodman

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made five changes for the Boxing Day clash against Leeds United.

Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman, Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic come into the starting lineup. Dai Cornell, Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans drop to the bench, while Robbie Brady misses out after injuring his calf last Friday.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Millar, Browne (c), Holmes, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Storey, Best, Ledson, Frokjaer, Woodburn, Keane, Evans.

Leeds United starting XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Piroe, Summerville, Rutter. Leeds United subs: Darlow, Byram, Cooper, Firpo, Gruev, Gnonto, Anthony, Joseph, Bamford

