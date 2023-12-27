Preston North End made it a Boxing Day to remember as Liam Millar's 89th minute strike won the game 2-1 over Leeds United.
Here are our six talking points from the match.
1. Plenty of changes
It's been a common theme of late and Ryan Lowe made five changes for the visit of Leeds United, bringing Freddie Woodman back in along with Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman, Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic. PNE were reserved at Swansea, but far more adventurous and aggressive here. Preston are always at their best when they're doing the basics better than the opposition and on Boxing Day, in front of a sell-out crowd, they did just that - making it unpleasant for Leeds. Woodman's return, after one game out, was interesting but Lowe wasn't letting much up on that front post-match. He said: "It doesn't matter about my thought process behind it. I have got a squad of players and it'll stay in house, because that's what we do. We changed the team to one that suited, not just because we didn't win the other day. Dai has been fantastic, along with Fred and the thought process will stay in house - because we need to make sure we do that and not give too much information away. I have probably been criticised for doing that before, but not anymore. We'll stick together, and do what we need to do. I trust every single one of them."
When you see PNE play like they did against Leeds - and granted there were certain things the Lilywhites could've done better - it makes the performances against Middlesbrough, QPR and Watford, in the second half, all the more baffling. North End have a squad of experienced, committed and talented players. You could understand anyone heading into the Boxing Day match expecting a thumping, but PNE are a match for most teams at this level when they turn up. The platform for any positive Preston performance is hard work though and North End's intensity was bang on the money against Leeds - hard tackles, recovery runs and crucial blocks. And for all of that graft, Preston scored two goals of high quality on the day - a brilliant Browne header and magnificent Millar winner. The midfield was key too, from the man-to-man trio up until the red card and then Ben Whiteman dropping back to operate as a number six. All in all, a brilliant result to go with the proud performance. And really, the latter is all any fan ever wants to see.
Illan Meslier must've regretted driving his palm into the face of Milutin Osmajic as soon as he did it, because there was simply no way the Leeds man was staying on the pitch. PNE's striker made a meal of the blow, but can you really blame him? North End's opponents have escaped red cards at times this campaign and Osmajic wasn't going to let Meslier get away with a moment of sheer madness. There was some sympathy from Ryan Lowe as well as Daniel Farke - who didn't like Osmajic's involvement in the incident. But, Meslier can look at nobody other than himself, given the hot headed moment at such an important stage of the game. North End had not talked about Meslier's temperament pre-match, so this was just a good old fashioned wind up from Ben Whiteman - before Osmajic came in and caused Meslier to snap.
It's four goals in nine for Preston's captain and what an exceptional header this was - brave in the air and directed wonderfully into the bottom left corner. Browne has always arrived and attacked the box well; it's great to see him doing that once again and contributing in the final third. The number eight is fantastic in the air and in Millar, he has someone capable of working room one-v-one and delivering quality into the box. His overall performance was one of leadership too, with the number eight seemingly furious at being taken off with two minutes of injury time to play. The timing of the goal, so soon after Leeds' red card, felt vital at the time. Lo and behold, North End had to go again late in the day.