1 . Plenty of changes

It's been a common theme of late and Ryan Lowe made five changes for the visit of Leeds United, bringing Freddie Woodman back in along with Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman, Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic. PNE were reserved at Swansea, but far more adventurous and aggressive here. Preston are always at their best when they're doing the basics better than the opposition and on Boxing Day, in front of a sell-out crowd, they did just that - making it unpleasant for Leeds. Woodman's return, after one game out, was interesting but Lowe wasn't letting much up on that front post-match. He said: "It doesn't matter about my thought process behind it. I have got a squad of players and it'll stay in house, because that's what we do. We changed the team to one that suited, not just because we didn't win the other day. Dai has been fantastic, along with Fred and the thought process will stay in house - because we need to make sure we do that and not give too much information away. I have probably been criticised for doing that before, but not anymore. We'll stick together, and do what we need to do. I trust every single one of them."