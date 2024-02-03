Club captain Alan Browne returns to the team, after two games as a substitute. He replaces Ryan Ledson, from last weekend's draw at Millwall. Jack Whatmough and Ali McCann are also back in the match day squad, after their respective injury and illness.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Patrick Bauer and Layton Stewart both drop out of the 18, while Ched Evans and Kian Best are sidelined for the hosts. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna brings Sam Morsy back into the team, from the last league match at Leicester. Jeremy Sarmiento also comes into the side for Marcus Harness, as new signings Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi make the squad.