News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Alan Browne returns as lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Team news is in for today's Championship clash at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 14:01 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
Alan Browne Alan Browne
Alan Browne

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for this afternoon's match against Ipswich Town.

Club captain Alan Browne returns to the team, after two games as a substitute. He replaces Ryan Ledson, from last weekend's draw at Millwall. Jack Whatmough and Ali McCann are also back in the match day squad, after their respective injury and illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patrick Bauer and Layton Stewart both drop out of the 18, while Ched Evans and Kian Best are sidelined for the hosts. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna brings Sam Morsy back into the team, from the last league match at Leicester. Jeremy Sarmiento also comes into the side for Marcus Harness, as new signings Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi make the squad.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Browne (c), Millar, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Whatmough, Brady, Ledson, McCann, Holmes, Woodburn, Osmajic.

Ipswich Town starting XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Jackson. Ipswich Town subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Humphreys, Travis, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Harness, Moore, Al-Hamadi.

Related topics:Ipswich Town