Alan Browne returns as lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Team news is in for today's Championship clash at Deepdale
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for this afternoon's match against Ipswich Town.
Club captain Alan Browne returns to the team, after two games as a substitute. He replaces Ryan Ledson, from last weekend's draw at Millwall. Jack Whatmough and Ali McCann are also back in the match day squad, after their respective injury and illness.
Patrick Bauer and Layton Stewart both drop out of the 18, while Ched Evans and Kian Best are sidelined for the hosts. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna brings Sam Morsy back into the team, from the last league match at Leicester. Jeremy Sarmiento also comes into the side for Marcus Harness, as new signings Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi make the squad.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Browne (c), Millar, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Whatmough, Brady, Ledson, McCann, Holmes, Woodburn, Osmajic.
Ipswich Town starting XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Jackson. Ipswich Town subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Humphreys, Travis, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Harness, Moore, Al-Hamadi.