2 . Attacking and entertaining

You were wondering where the Ryan Lowe era was heading and what else there was left for him to try. There is still a lot of convincing for him to do yet, but the system and personnel in recent weeks has certainly been refreshing to see. With Mads Frokjaer pulling strings in the number ten position, Liam Millar out wide and the front two of Emil Riis and top scorer Will Keane - PNE have lots of attacking talent on the pitch. Behind those four on Saturday were Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne; let's not forget the experience and quality within this North End squad. Preston have often lacked creativity and spark during Lowe's tenure, but the XI we've seen of late is not short of it at all. Time will tell whether a long-term formula has been found. For now, Lowe would be foolish to try anything else as he looks to keep supporters invested in the remaining 16 games - while not allowing the season to fizzle out.