Preston North End vs Hull City starting lineups confirmed as Ryan Lowe welcomes duo back
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has gone unchanged for this afternoon's crunch match against Hull City.
It's eighth versus sixth in the Championship, as PNE look to go level on points with Liam Rosenior's side. Lowe sticks with the 11 players who started last Friday's win at Coventry City, though ex-Tiger Robbie Brady returns to the bench - as does Duane Holmes.
Josh Seary and Noah Mawene drop out of the squad, while Brad Potts and Ched Evans remain sidelined. Hull boss Rosenior makes one change, as Regan Slater comes in for Adbulkadir Omur.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne (c), Whiteman, McCann, Millar, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Cunningham, Ledson, Brady, Woodburn, Holmes, Osmajic, Stewart. Hull starting XI: Allsop, Coyle (c), Jones, Greaves, Giles, Seri, Morton, Philogene, Slater, Zaroury, Carvalho. Hull subs: Pandur, Christie, McLoughlin, Jacob, Docherty, Tufan, Omur, Ohio, Sharp.