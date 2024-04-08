Preston North End are back in action on Tuesday night as Huddersfield Town head to Deepdale.

The Lilywhites host Andre Breitenreiter’s side, with the Terriers scrapping for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship table. But, Town will go into the midweek meeting with confidence boosted - after their late win over fellow strugglers, Millwall.

As for PNE, the task is to close the gap - which increased to seven points last weekend - to sixth placed Norwich City. The Canaries have played one game more than Preston and make the trip to Deepdale on Saturday.

With Alan Browne and Liam Millar having both missed the 0-0 draw at Watford, last time out, PNE boss Ryan Lowe will hope to have at least one of them back. But, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts and Ben Whiteman are expected to remain sidelined. Ched Evans could be back involved.

Here is our predicted PNE XI to face the Terriers!

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman North End's number one should be feeling pretty good after five clean sheets in seven. Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey Was back in the side at Watford and did a decent job. Should keep his place. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Lindsay Has played every single Championship match this season and you wouldn't expect that to change on Tuesday. Photo Sales