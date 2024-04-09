Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town injury and team news as 8 out and 6 doubts

The injury news ahead of Tuesday night's Championship fixture

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 07:20 BST

Preston North End return to Deepdale on Tuesday night as they host Huddersfield Town.

The Lilywhites have six games left, to try and close in on the play-off places. Meanwhile, the Terriers are battling for survival. Huddersfield picked up a massive, late win at home to Millwall last time out, while North End drew 0-0 at Watford.

Here is the injury news from both camps, ahead of the Deepdale encounter...

Was training towards the end of last week, having missed Birmingham through illness. Wasn't part of the squad at Watford and it's a quick turnaround, with the Irishman said to be dealing with some calf trouble as well.

1. Alan Browne - doubt

The January signing picked up a 'little injury' in Saturday's win over Millwall. The striker was stood on, but set to train on Monday afternoon.

2. Bojan Radulovic - doubt

Sustained a groin issue in training with Canada, over the international break. He came on towards the end of the Birmingham defeat, but didn't make the squad at Watford.

3. Liam Millar - doubt

Was left out of the squad on Saturday, to protect a hamstring issue which he had been playing through. Tuesday will likely come too soon.

4. Jack Rudoni - doubt

