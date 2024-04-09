Preston North End return to Deepdale on Tuesday night as they host Huddersfield Town.
The Lilywhites have six games left, to try and close in on the play-off places. Meanwhile, the Terriers are battling for survival. Huddersfield picked up a massive, late win at home to Millwall last time out, while North End drew 0-0 at Watford.
Here is the injury news from both camps, ahead of the Deepdale encounter...
1. Alan Browne - doubt
Was training towards the end of last week, having missed Birmingham through illness. Wasn't part of the squad at Watford and it's a quick turnaround, with the Irishman said to be dealing with some calf trouble as well.
2. Bojan Radulovic - doubt
The January signing picked up a 'little injury' in Saturday's win over Millwall. The striker was stood on, but set to train on Monday afternoon.
3. Liam Millar - doubt
Sustained a groin issue in training with Canada, over the international break. He came on towards the end of the Birmingham defeat, but didn't make the squad at Watford.
4. Jack Rudoni - doubt
Was left out of the squad on Saturday, to protect a hamstring issue which he had been playing through. Tuesday will likely come too soon.
