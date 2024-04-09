Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter

Huddersfield Town manager Andre Breitenreiter wants his team to show courage in their play at Preston North End, this evening.

The Lilywhites are back on home soil after back-to-back away games at Birmingham City and Watford - which yielded one point. Preston’s play-off hopes are fading but not entirely over, while the Terriers are scrapping for survival. Breitenreiter’s men are in 21st spot going into the game, one point above the drop zone.

Town moved out of the bottom three with a huge, late win over fellow strugglers, Millwall, last time out. Huddersfield are without several first team players, but attacking options are not in short supply for their German coach - who will hope to have January recruit Bojan Radulovic available. Regardless, the Terriers boss wants his team to show bravery in their approach at PNE.

"First of all we have to decide what to do in the game because we now have many strikers who want to play," said Breitenreiter. "It worked well on Saturday, but Tuesday is another game. We also need the mentality and passion, then we have to find the right solutions. We didn't find them in the first 25 minutes of the last game and we spoke about that.

“It's important to play with the right mentality and to win duels, but to make a difference you also need the solutions in ball possession. We have to try to play, because it's never enough to try to play long balls and cross fingers for the second ball. We want to keep it simple at this moment because we are without many players, like Jack Rudoni or Radinio Balker, so we have to find the right solution without them. We will see how we decide (to play) on Tuesday with our starting XI.”