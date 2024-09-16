Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE host Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night

Fulham manager Marco Silva expects Preston North End to push his side all the way on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites take on Premier League opposition, in the third round of the Carabao Cup. North End saw off Sunderland in round one, before beating Harrogate Town 5-0 away from home. Fulham entered in round two and ran out 2-0 winners at Birmingham City. Silva has been to Deepdale a few times over the years as a manager and knows what Fulham are in for.

"It's always going to be tough," said Silva. "Carabao Cup, away from home. Paul's teams are always tough to beat as well, we know him really well and the way he is capable of setting up his team. I think we had a good experience at Birmingham, which was tough for us.

We got the job done and were solid, but they created a lot of problems for us - the energy, passion and desire of these teams when they play against a Premier League side, we know what it means. It is up to us to keep all the standards really high.

On Fulham’s desire to progress, he added: “We have been showing that and we are going to show it again, tomorrow evening. No doubt, the ambition is clear for us. We showed last season how up we are for this competition and the FA Cup.

“We want to go there, be serious and play with the same motivation and desire as them. It's really tough to play there. I remember the (2022) home match was a really good one for us, when we won promotion. But, away from home was really tough... it is going to be again."

Silva has been working with a fully fit squad at the start of the season, but Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius missed the West Ham clash on Saturday - and will remain sidelined in midweek. Fulham have a few players to assess on Monday, but Silva is expected to rotate his side regardless.

On whether his team selection will be similar to Birmingham, he said: "I don't know if it's going to be completely the same , but this moment of the season... some of the players are probably going to have their time to be involved. The others are working so, so hard to get their chance and into the team. We have to keep assessing them (all). Some knocks and things, let's see how they are going to be. Nothing is serious apart from Carlos Vinicius."