PNE host Derby County in the Championship this afternoon

Preston North End’s match against Derby County this afternoon is NOT in any doubt, it’s understood.

Down the road in Lancashire, the game between Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth was postponed after an 11am pitch inspection at Ewood Park - where the pitch was waterlogged and deemed unplayable by referee Farai Hallam.

Elsewhere in the county, Fleetwood Town’s home match against MK Dons - another 3:00pm kick-off - has been called off for the same reason. Bradford City’s clash with Accrington Stanley is the only other fixture, at the time of writing, to be postponed.

It’s believed that the Deepdale pitch is in fine condition, despite heavy rainfall in the city, and that the game will be going ahead. Heavy rain is forecast right up until kick-off at three o’clock, with it predicted to ease off between 4:00pm and 6:00pm.

Preston are looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at Portsmouth, prior to the international break. Paul Heckingbottom’s team headed into the latest round of fixtures sitting 20th, while Derby - following promotion from League One - occupy 12th place.