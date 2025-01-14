Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic confirmed starting lineups and team news for FA Cup tie

By George Hodgson
Published 14th Jan 2025, 18:47 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 18:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Team news is in from Deepdale

Preston North End defender Lewis Gibson has been handed his debut in tonight’s third round match against Charlton Athletic.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom makes five changes from the Lilywhites’ last match against Oxford United. Gibson, Josh Bowler, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjer and Milutin Osmajic come into the side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dropping to the bench are Liam Lindsay, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ali McCann, Sam Greenwood and Emil Riis. Both Brad Potts and Robbie Brady remain sidelined; Ched Evans makes the match squad for the first time this season.

Updates: Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic

Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Bowler, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Holmes, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic. Preston North End subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Lindsay, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, McCann, Greenwood, Riis, Evans.

Charlton Athletic starting XI: Mannion; Jones, A. Mitchell, Gillesphey, Small, Coventry, Berry, Docherty (c), Edwards, Ahadme, T. Campbell. Charlton Athletic subs: Maynard-Brewer, Z. Mitchell, Edmonds-Green, Anderson, A. Campbell, Leaburn, Aneke, Godden, Kanu

Related topics:Charlton AthleticFA CupTeam newsPaul HeckingbottomJosh BowlerChed EvansOxford UnitedSam Greenwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice