Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic confirmed starting lineups and team news for FA Cup tie
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Preston North End defender Lewis Gibson has been handed his debut in tonight’s third round match against Charlton Athletic.
Manager Paul Heckingbottom makes five changes from the Lilywhites’ last match against Oxford United. Gibson, Josh Bowler, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjer and Milutin Osmajic come into the side.
Dropping to the bench are Liam Lindsay, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ali McCann, Sam Greenwood and Emil Riis. Both Brad Potts and Robbie Brady remain sidelined; Ched Evans makes the match squad for the first time this season.
Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Bowler, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Holmes, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic. Preston North End subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Lindsay, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, McCann, Greenwood, Riis, Evans.
Charlton Athletic starting XI: Mannion; Jones, A. Mitchell, Gillesphey, Small, Coventry, Berry, Docherty (c), Edwards, Ahadme, T. Campbell. Charlton Athletic subs: Maynard-Brewer, Z. Mitchell, Edmonds-Green, Anderson, A. Campbell, Leaburn, Aneke, Godden, Kanu
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.