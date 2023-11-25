Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Cardiff City as Ched Evans makes first start
Team news is in for today's Championship fixture at Deepdale
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for this afternoon's match against Cardiff City.
Ched Evans makes his first start of the season and Robbie Brady also comes into the team, with Will Keane and Liam Millar - who only returned from international duty late in the week - dropping to the bench. Andrew Hughes and Jack Whatmough are back in the squad after periods out injured, while Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay is involved for the first time.
Ben Woodburn, Noah Mawene and Patrick Bauer miss out, while Emil Riis, Ali McCann and Greg Cunningham remain sidelined for the hosts. Cardiff boss Erol Bulut makes two changes from the team which lost to Norwich before the break. Runar Alex Runarsson takes Jak Alnwick's place in goal, as Perry Ng replaces Mahlon Romeo at right back. Aaron Ramsay remains injured.
PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Best, Potts, Whiteman, Browne, Holmes, Brady, Evans, Osmajic PNE subs: Cornell, Ramsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Ledson, Frokjaer, Millar, Stewart, Keane
Cardiff City XI: Runarsson; Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins, Ralls, Siopsis, Bowler, Robinson, Grant, Meite Cardiff City subs: Alnwick, Romeo, Panzo, Tanner, Rinomhota, Wintle, Adams, Colwill, Ugbo