Preston North End vs Cardiff City confirmed starting XIs and team news with four changes
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for tonight’s match.
The Lilywhites host Cardiff City at Deepdale as they look to return to winning ways, following the draw with Stoke City and defeat at Derby County. Ryan Porteous, Andrew Hughes, Mads Frokjaer and Will Keane come into the PNE XI.
Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Sam Greenwood and Emil Riis drop to the bench. Hughes returns after missing last weekend’s game with a hernia issue. Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann and Brad Potts remain sidelined for Preston.
Confirmed team news
PNE starting XI: Cornell; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic. PNE subs: Stowell, Storey, Lindsay, Meghoma, Ledson, T. Mawene, Greenwood, Evans, Riis.
Cardiff starting XI: Horvath; Rinomhota, Fish, Goutas, Daland, O’Dowda, Chambers, Mannsverh, R. Colwill, Ashford, Salech. Cardiff subs: Turner, Bagan, Robertson, Turnbull, Tanner, Davies, Elves, Robinson, Meite.
