It's PNE vs Burnley on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale

Preston North End assistant manager Stuart McCall is relishing Saturday’s derby clash against Burnley.

After winning at Norwich City in midweek it’s now a return to Deepdale to take on the third placed Clarets. It was a comfortable home victory over Hull City for Scott Parker’s side on Wednesday night - the Turf Moor outfit are now 21 games unbeaten in all competitions.

That has largely been down to an incredible defensive record; Burnley have conceded just nine goals in the league all season. McCall was in attendance for their Wednesday night encounter with the Tigers and now feels fired up for this weekend’s clash, albeit he wishes it was a three o’clock occasion.

“Hugely looking forward to it,” said McCall. “It's going to be a great challenge for us but one that the lads are really relishing, naturally. They've been superb defensively, there's no doubt about that. Starting with their goalkeeper, he has been excellent.

“They've got a regular, steady back four but in front of them - I had Josh Cullen at Bradford; he plays in front of the back four very, very good. But they get everyone, they don't just defend with a four and a midfield two.

“When Hull attacked they had everyone in the side 30 yards from their own goal. The centre forward was the wide man, tracking back, so they get back into a unit and it's hard to break down. But we’re on a good little run ourselves.

“Especially at home, we've been getting the results and performances, apart from probably the two cup games of late at home, which haven't been the best but we've managed to find a way to get through. I would imagine Saturday will be a feisty event and quite a tight game.”

“The boys are in good fettle.”

It will be derby number four this season for PNE, having drawn 0-0 at Burnley and at home to Blackburn Rovers - before losing 2-1 to the latter recently at Ewood Park. In all of those games there have been big talking points around the officials.

Emil Riis had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside at Turf Moor. Sam Greenwood was sent off in the first half at home to Rovers; albeit complaints about that were minimal. For the Ewood encounter, a panel subsequently voted 4-1, twice, in favour of penalty decisions which went against Preston on the night.

“Just like injuries, bad decisions go against you,” said McCall. “So, coming into our fourth derby of the season it'd be nice to hope that if there are 50-50s, they might just fall our way this time. I'm not one to cry about decisions and that because again, that's football.

“I just think in the derby games we've fallen on the wrong side of some big decisions which could have helped us, certainly, win a couple of those games. But yeah, we're just looking forward to it... we want to win in front of our fans, taking a good home record into it.

“We know we're up against a formidable opponent. There's no doubt about it, they're well coached and well organised and obviously they've got qualities going the other way as well. It'll be an interesting test because we go into it on the back of a good result the other night

“And, a good run of form ourselves. The boys are in a good fettle. We've got a couple of injured boys back and it's all set up for a real tasty feisty nil-nil! I think it'll be tight naturally, but it's one that we're desperate to win.”