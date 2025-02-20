Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visit Shots! now

Preston North End’s Brad Potts is well aware of the significance of next weekend’s Lancashire derby in the FA Cup.

A place in the quarter-finals of the famous domestic competition awaits the winner of PNE vs Burnley - as the two rivals lock horns for the second time in a fortnight at Deepdale.

The 30-year-old has completed 180 minutes against the Clarets this season, with two 0-0 results reflecting the even nature of the encounters.

Brad Potts in action | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

It’s now on to round three and given the tightness of the previous two meetings, Potts is desperate for North End to get the job done on their own patch.

"Yeah, obviously we've drawn twice against them now haven't we?" said Potts. "They know what we're about and we know what they're about, so I'm sure it'll be a decent game again.

“But, hopefully, we can get the result. It's huge for the club, obviously with the money we're bringing in for the club as well.

“We know how big it is for the fans and everything. It's a derby so yeah, we'll be wanting to get to the next round for sure."

“I think that’s what the fans want.”

North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has spent the last two matches in the stands due to a touchline ban, but will be back in the dugout for the tie.

The PNE manager has had his team well drilled and competitive against higher placed second tier sides this campaign.

Wins against Norwich, Watford and Middlesbrough have been picked up with points collected versus Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland. Potts sees the approach of the team as a big plus.

"I think if you watch us quite often then you'd see what type of team we are," said Potts. "We're aggressive, on the front foot and we don't fear anyone.

“We go away to Norwich, go away to Watford, places like that and we play the top teams at home and we have a right go.

“I think that's what the fans want really and as long as we leave everything on the pitch then they probably can't complain too much about that."