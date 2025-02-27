It’s fifth round FA Cup football at Deepdale this weekend

Preston North End host Burnley in the FA Cup this weekend as the two Lancashire rivals battle for a place in the quarter-final.

Here, BBC Lancashire commentator Gary Hunt - who sees plenty of both teams in action - talks to George Hodgson to look ahead to the match.

It’s a big game at Deepdale this weekend... a place in the quarter-final up for grabs. What are you expecting?

“I think it's going to be a typical FA Cup tie,” said Hunt. “I think it's going to be a hard fought. There's going to be plenty of effort and endeavour on show. A tight one, really, because Burnley are going to come away from home, they're going to want to keep the ball and try and progress up the pitch. It depends on Preston's approach, really.

“They could try and get Burnley to come on to them, or they could press them high up the pitch. It's brilliant that we've got two local sides this far in the competition. They're playing for a place in the last eight of the FA Cup so it's, hopefully, going to be a fantastic occasion. There’s a few tickets left to sell, I believe, but there's still a couple of days to go.

“Hopefully, we're going to get a full house or pretty near and have a really good atmosphere. Burnley are going to want to keep possession; with Preston it depends on the team selection as well. But there's one thing for certain, both teams are going to be right at it. I think it could be one of those where there's a really good finish - a really brilliant moment - that just decides it.”

How big is this for Burnley in the context of their season? For Preston, it's almost 60 years since they reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup. Being 15th in the league, it feels like a massive match.

“It's a big game,” said Hunt. “It's a really big game. I mean, the FA Cup might have lost a little bit of its appeal for some people but I don't think it has for the team's in the Championship and down. It's still a massive tournament. And yeah, Burnley are fighting their way to the top of the league to try and get promoted again.

“But there's no denying that if you win this you're a game from Wembley, if they play the semi-finals there again. So, I think it's a huge game. I don't think Scott Parker will rotate or anything like that for this game. The problem for Burnley is that the left-back situation, Bashir Humphreys has been injured and that’s a blow for Burnley because he's been really solid.

“Preston are at a tall side. Burnley are going to play Lucas Pires across there I would think, given that Humphreys is injured. I could see Preston trying to isolate him - when Brad Potts plays as a right-wing back, he goes up there and then Freddie Woodman tries to find him with that diagonal. Pires is quite a diminutive, smaller full-back. He's a good footballer, but not a big imposing defender like Humphreys.

“I think Preston might exploit that. They might ask Potts to play out there. They may not, but it was just a thought to me and then switch Kaine Kesler-Hayden to the other side, where he's played quite a lot before. That might be something that they could exploit, Preston, because Pires isn't as good a defender as Humphreys. He's good going forward.”

And for North End, we were at Coventry last weekend - a real off day for the team. Do you think the message this week will be fresh minds and bodies by the time the game comes along?

“Yeah, I think that free midweek's been really important,” said Hunt. “It will have been for all the Championship clubs that have had that. We spoke to Paul Heckingbottom after the game and he was pretty philosophical. He realised that they were miles off it last weekend. They were never really at the races and a bit fortunate - the scoreline actually flattered Preston, I felt.

“They were solid enough for the first 10 or 15, but then Coventry got on top of them and they were just never at the races, really, anywhere across the pitch. So I think that, yeah, Heckingbottom will have had all week to work on it and he was really looking forward to that. It's just to freshen things up as well. The players have been travelling, recovering, playing and it gets to be a bit of a treadmill after a while.

“They've had this break but after it we start another programme of midweek games and they travel to Sunderland, Sheffield United. There are some huge games coming up but they can't have that in their mind. This week will have been totally focused on Burnley and I think the fresh week really ought to help them mentally as much as physically.”

You mentioned Pires. Do you think it will be pretty full strength, other than him potentially coming in?Marcus Edwards came off the bench in the league game. Has he been in the team recently?

“Yeah, he has,” said Hunt. “But he started last week and scored the goal that took Burnley ahead. They were pretty pedestrian in the first half. That's the frustration, I think, sometimes for the Burnley fans. It's like possession without penetration at times. It seems like you're passing it for the sake of passing it - 30 or 40 passes to get to halfway.

“They look such a better side when they move the ball a bit quicker and with a bit more tempo about their play. But they can get lulled into this fairly pedestrian approach. I think that's something that frustrates the Burnley fans at times. But you've got a couple of match winners for Burnley back in the squad now.

“With Marcus Edwards coming in, he's now had a few weeks to get used to how Burnley play and what's wanted and needed from him. And of course, Manuel Benson, who's a real fan favourite at the club. He didn't get a look in in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany. Then he's had some injuries this year which have restricted him.

“He came back and scored a belter for the fourth goal. He’s a match winner. He can cut in off the left, on to the right foot as you saw last weekend. Or he can play on the right, go around the outside, come back inside onto the left foot. I could see him starting, if Scott Parker thinks he's got enough minutes in his legs. Burnley have got a little bit of an embarrassment of riches now in the wide areas.

“They've got Jaidon Anthony who's been super consistent all season. He's not as flamboyant and as flashy as some of the others, but he gets good delivery into the box and he's been a real good, solid player. He does his job, works back and they've got Luca Koleosho coming back fit - who's had a bit of a disappointing season. It just depends what they do up front because last week, Zian Flemming didn't play. Lyle Foster can play up front. Flemming is not really a nine. He's a ten but he can play up there.”