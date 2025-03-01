Team news is in from this afternoon's FA Cup fifth round tie

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for this afternoon’s fifth round tie against Burnley.

From last weekend’s defeat at Coventry City coming into the side are Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts, Robbie Brady and Will Keane. Dropping to the bench are Andrew Hughes, Jayden Meghoma and Sam Greenwood - while loan man Ryan Porteous is cup tied.

Midfielder Mads Frokjaer remains out injured along with Jack Whatmough, Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman and Duane Holmes. Scholars Troy Tarry and Theo Carroll make the PNE match day squad for the first time, after Cole McGhee and Kacper Pasiek headed out on loan.

It’s nine changes for the visitors with Hannibal Mejbri left out of the squad all together. Clarets boss Scott Parker admitted in his pre-match press conference that he was weighing up whether to include the midfielder - who made racism allegations against Milutin Osmajic after. the previous meeting.

Confirmed XIs

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Lindsay, Gibson, Potts, McCann, Ledson, Thordarson, Brady, Keane, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Meghoma, Hughes, Tarry, Carroll, Greenwood, Evans, Riis.

Burnley starting XI: Hladky; Sonne, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Shelvey, Brownhill, Sarmiento, Benson, Koleosho, Foster. Burnley subs: Green, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Laurent, Edwards, Flemming, Redmond, Barnes, Banel.