Preston North End vs Burnley confirmed starting XIs and substitutes with one change
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one change for this afternoon’s Lancashire derby against Burnley.
Brad Potts comes into the starting XI in place of Duane Holmes - who suffered a fractured fibula in Tuesday night’s win at Norwich City. Former Claret, Robbie Brady, returns to the Preston bench along with Emil Riis - as youngster Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile drops out of the squad.
Ali McCann serves the second of his two-match suspension while Ben Whiteman, Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough remain sidelined. It is a unchanged Burnley side from the midweek win at home to Hull City, as ex-PNE man Josh Brownhill returns to the visitors’ bench.
PNE vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson (c), Thordarson, Meghoma, Potts, Frokjaer, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, Pasiek, Brady, Greenwood, Keane, Evans, Riis.
Burnley starting XI: Trafford; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster, Flemming. Burnley subs: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, Shelvey, Brownhill, Benson, Edwards, Sarmiento, Barnes.
