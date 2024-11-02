Team news is in for this afternoon's Championship fixture

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made six changes, from Wednesday night, for this afternoon’s game against Bristol City.

It’s only one alteration from the last Championship outing, at Plymouth Argyle. From midweek, club captain Ben Whiteman returns to the starting XI - along with Jordan Storey, Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milutin Osmajic has three more games of his suspension to serve, while Robbie Brady, Will Keane, Ched Evans and Patrick Bauer are sidelined. The Robins are without Cole McGhee, Scott Twine, Sam Bell, Cameron Pring, Ayman Benarous, Haydon Roberts and Rob Atkinson. It’s two changes for the visitors - as Joe Williams and Rob Dickie come in for Marcus McGuane and McCrorie.

Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. Preston North End substitutes: Cornell, Whatmough, Best, Ledson, Bowler, Thordarson, Holmes, Okkels, Stewart.

Bristol City starting XI: O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, McNally, Dickie, Sykes, Williams, Knight (c), Hirakawa, Bird, Wells. Bristol City subs: Bajic, Naismith, Roberts, McGuane, Mehmeti, Cornick, Earthy, Mayulu, Armstrong.