Preston North End vs Bristol City starting lineups confirmed as Paul Heckingbottom makes changes

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 14:03 BST
Team news is in for this afternoon's Championship fixture

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made six changes, from Wednesday night, for this afternoon’s game against Bristol City.

It’s only one alteration from the last Championship outing, at Plymouth Argyle. From midweek, club captain Ben Whiteman returns to the starting XI - along with Jordan Storey, Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis.

Milutin Osmajic has three more games of his suspension to serve, while Robbie Brady, Will Keane, Ched Evans and Patrick Bauer are sidelined. The Robins are without Cole McGhee, Scott Twine, Sam Bell, Cameron Pring, Ayman Benarous, Haydon Roberts and Rob Atkinson. It’s two changes for the visitors - as Joe Williams and Rob Dickie come in for Marcus McGuane and McCrorie.

Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. Preston North End substitutes: Cornell, Whatmough, Best, Ledson, Bowler, Thordarson, Holmes, Okkels, Stewart.

Bristol City starting XI: O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, McNally, Dickie, Sykes, Williams, Knight (c), Hirakawa, Bird, Wells. Bristol City subs: Bajic, Naismith, Roberts, McGuane, Mehmeti, Cornick, Earthy, Mayulu, Armstrong.

