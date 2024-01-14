Preston North End got the job done in the second half against Bristol City, as Will Keane scored both goals in a 2-0 home win.
Here are our four talking points post-match!
1. First half snooze fest
At half time you did fear the worst for what this game could have in store. It is quite clear that large sections of the fan base have been lost by the manager; time will tell how and if Ryan Lowe can win those people back. Deepdale was as flat as it has been for a long time in the first half against Bristol City. Moans and groans swirled around, with the drab first 45 minutes - in which North End did very little to get you off your seat - not helping. Preston's boss received a fairly hostile reception as he walked down the tunnel at the break and - with Deepdale feeling ready to explode - the first goal in the match felt absolutely vital. Perhaps that was the inspiration for Lowe's triple half time substitution - knowing the ugly potential of Bristol City going ahead in the game. North End were extremely pedestrian in the first half - lacking intensity off the ball, creativity on it and quality overall.
It raised eyebrows at the break and some viewed Lowe's triple change as desperation, but Will Keane, Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis did make a massive difference in the game. Riis and Keane linked up almost immediately and gave a more potent feel to Preston straight away. Behind them, in a change to 3-4-1-2, Frokjaer was given the license to roam and probe - which is exactly what he wants to do. The Dane got a couple of things wrong, but he was constantly on the move, wanting to get on the ball and pass it quickly. He always looks forward. All three players were willing to take risks too; a refreshing change from the rigid first half spectacle. It may well have been kitchen sink stuff from PNE's boss, but it ultimately worked in his and the team's favour. In the end, North End were comfortable winners. Keane took his goal tally to eight for the campaign - on hand with both of his clinical finishes - while Riis looked strong and powerful for his 45 minutes on the pitch. The Dane's assist for two-nil was top drawer - the kind of delivery that would have any centre forward licking their lips in the box.
A first in the Championship this season at Deepdale, for North End. That is quite a remarkable statistic, with the last league clean sheet at home having come against Cardiff in March 2023. PNE started the current campaign fairly well at Deepdale - beating Sunderland, Swansea, Plymouth and Birmingham. But, that is far too long to wait for a clean sheet and while supporters want to see their team attack - you aren't half making the task of winning tougher by conceding every match. PNE, after a couple of early chances, limited Bristol City effectively. The defensive unit, and whole team really, should now be desperate to keep that back door shut more often. The overall home, league record under Ryan Lowe is played 50, won 19, drew 15 and lost 16. A total of 58 goals have been scored with 70 conceded, so the defending at Deepdale has been a clear issue.
It likely doesn't change much in the minds of many supporters, but Saturday just felt a game Ryan Lowe could not afford to lose. At half time, that felt a strong possibility and it is credit to Keane, Riis and Frokjaer for influencing the game in the way they did. As PNE's boss stressed after the game, though, there is really no time to sit back and be content. It is Leeds United and Millwall away up next, then Ipswich Town at home. The Lions are a more inconsistent unit than in previous years, but you are rarely having an easy afternoon at The Den. That is a really tough trio of fixtures to have in store and Preston can't afford to be off the pace for 45 minutes, like on Saturday. Lowe will likely see a handful more matches after the Robins victory, but the proof will be in the pudding with regards to how much time he has bought.