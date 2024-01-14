2 . Triple threat

It raised eyebrows at the break and some viewed Lowe's triple change as desperation, but Will Keane, Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis did make a massive difference in the game. Riis and Keane linked up almost immediately and gave a more potent feel to Preston straight away. Behind them, in a change to 3-4-1-2, Frokjaer was given the license to roam and probe - which is exactly what he wants to do. The Dane got a couple of things wrong, but he was constantly on the move, wanting to get on the ball and pass it quickly. He always looks forward. All three players were willing to take risks too; a refreshing change from the rigid first half spectacle. It may well have been kitchen sink stuff from PNE's boss, but it ultimately worked in his and the team's favour. In the end, North End were comfortable winners. Keane took his goal tally to eight for the campaign - on hand with both of his clinical finishes - while Riis looked strong and powerful for his 45 minutes on the pitch. The Dane's assist for two-nil was top drawer - the kind of delivery that would have any centre forward licking their lips in the box.