PNE have picked up 11 points from their first six games of the Championship season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are being tipped to continue their strong home form this weekend.

The Lilywhites, after winning one-nil at Derby, return to Deepdale against Bristol City - who have also collected 11 points from their first six games of the campaign. PNE’s performances on home soil have not escaped the attention of the popular EFL podcast, ‘Not The Top 20’. As part of their pre-game week show, co-host George Elek has singled North End out as one of his tips for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elek said: “I just don’t know if there is enough between them to justify Preston not being favourites, with home advantage. Preston, at home this season in particular, have been so strong. They have beaten Ipswich at home and (Leicester) at home. They were somewhat fortunate in the Ipswich game; I say fortunate, they just took the lead, kind of sat on their lead and managed to squeak over the line - and the goal came from a penalty.

“They beat Leicester 2-1, which has aged pretty well since then and they were good value for that. They also came about 10 seconds away from beating top-of-the-table Middlesbrough in a game they drew two-all. So, their home fixture list - it wouldn’t be a massive shock if Boro, Ipswich and Leicester were three of the top five or six this season. And, they very nearly took nine points from those games.

“Up against a Bristol City side who, of course, have impressed in flashes this season. This is not really, in any way, an anti-Bristol City stance albeit they weren’t great in the home game against Oxford. I think Oxford just caught them a little bit cold last time out and they will be looking to bounce back from that. I don’t really have any gripe with them. I think Struber is obviously a very good manager.

“They went away to Derby who, as I mentioned, haven’t been overly impressive - and couldn’t get over the line there. But, they were impressive in forcing their way three goals clear at Sheffield Wednesday after half-an-hour or so. That aged OK given what happened with Wednesday at Pompey, last time out. It is purely just a price thing. I backed Preston to be relegated before a ball was picked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were perceived to be one of the weaker teams in the league, but all evidence on the pitch so far is that they aren’t - and they are actually at very, very least a solid mid-table side. They have taken bigger scalps than Bristol City already this season, so I think they should be favourites... with home advantage.”

Your next PNE read: Preston injury news for Bristol City