Liam Manning

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects his team to face a 'brave' Bristol City at Deepdale this weekend.

The Lilywhites return to Championship action after defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup. Saturday's opponents were also in the capital last time out, with Liam Manning's side earning a 1-1 draw away to West Ham United.

It's four wins, draws and defeats in the 12 games under Manning so far for Bristol City, who moved for the Oxford United boss in November after sacking Nigel Pearson. Lowe and his staff have been keeping an eye on the Robins and Preston's manager is impressed by what he's seen.

"We have been watching them for the last few days and he is obviously creative, with rotations and he will play good football," said Lowe. "He trusts people on the ball. They are brave and they're scoring goals. They've got some exciting players and fair play to him, he has gone in there and changed it. The first couple of results didn't go his way, but they shot right up the league after so many wins - back-to-back. He is a good, young coach who is learning his trade.

"He did well in his first year at MK Dons and not so great in the second year. He went to Oxford and had a great start; we were actually going to play Oxford in pre-season this year, in Spain. But, to be fair, he knew we were going to have 500 to 1000 PNE fans there and he didn't want it - in the nicest possible way. He wanted it behind closed doors, so he could change one or two things tactically. I spoke to him in the summer. And yeah, they are a good team who will pose a threat, like they have done already."

As for North End, the importance of this weekend's home match is high. PNE have been on a torrid run of form in recent months, with it 16 points from the last possible 57. Lowe is well aware of the need to improve quickly, but will go into the match with the same mindset as always.

