Liam Manning

Preston North End return to action on Saturday as they host Bristol City in the Championship.

Here, Bristol Live sports editor James Piercy gives us the lowdown on this weekend's opponents - and the work done so far by manager Liam Manning, who was appointed as Nigel Pearson's successor in early November.

What are the clear changes Liam Manning has made?

JP: 'That's a good question in a way, because you could make the case, "a fair bit", but also, "not that much". By that, I mean he began the job in a quite unique state of circumstances given there was no external clamour from the fanbase for Nigel Pearson to be sacked, with the reasons all internal and largely hidden from view, and then led to quite a messy period with quite a big section of supporters very angry. Most head coaches/managers take over in an atmosphere desiring change, but this wasn't the case.

'Pearson had ultimately built a strong dressing room, with a great collection of personalities and characters with a good worth ethic, lots of collective responsibility and a willingness to always stay in games - as a bare minimum. Given he's working with all the same players at this stage, that hasn't changed and with the exception of a few personnel tweaks (Matty James isn't as indispensable as he was before; Anis Mehmeti is back into the fold as a starter), the usual XI isn't vastly different.

'However, internally there was a desire for a change with a feeling - rightly or wrongly - that Pearson's approach was only going to get this squad so far and they had hit a bit of a frustrating glass ceiling. Manning's more granular tactical approach and ability to play lots of different ways, but with some core, guiding principles, certainly appealed and from a very obvious basic stylistic approach, he's made the team more possession-focused, less transitional and way more patient on the ball in terms of their build-up. They rely less on hitting the space in behind quickly, and more on trying to work the ball between the thirds.

'The pace has still been there but it's been varied, rather than just trying to play at 100mph all the time. Some might say, on occasions, they've been too patient and have looked ponderous - which Manning himself would admit - but they remain a work in progress. I'd also probably highlight the amount of information players are taking into games, and from an individual perspective. Each one has said they're going into games now with very personalised plans and preparation around their opposite numbers and what to expect, which has, if anything, perhaps been the biggest change of all.'

How would you describe his play style?

JP: 'As mentioned above, possession is a priority but it's perhaps superseded by the desire for control. City under Pearson very much reacted with what the opposition were doing - if they had the ball, they were happy to sit in and then go quickly out wide. This version is very much, we will implement our style on the opposition. That can be simply dominating the ball, and trying to create overloads in wide areas or get individuals in pockets, or in some cases letting them have the ball in certain areas and then pressing very intensely when it's moved to certain areas. Although, I would say - and I think the statistics show this as well - they are actually pressing less under Manning, but are doing it in a more specific way. He's said before he wants his players to run less but run smarter, or words to that effect.

'There is a big focus on the middle of the pitch and achieving quick ball movement, while also keeping teams penned in their own defensive third, and they've looked really good doing that against the better teams in the division - Hull, Middlesbrough and Watford being the obvious examples, and the second half against West Ham in the FA Cup - but where they've struggled and have looked a bit sideways is when they're up against sides who sit in a low block and basically say, "go on then, break us down" - Huddersfield, Birmingham and Millwall being the prime examples although, in fairness to the Lions, they did open up more in the second half.'

Is he looking like the right man to take City forward or too early to say?

JP: 'That's a fair old question to ask and one I can't really answer because it's the Championship. It's mad, who knows what's happening tomorrow?! But, if I was to stick my optimistic hat on and consider best-case scenarios playing out in terms of future recruitment, player development and even contracts then, yes, the signs are there that City can take a significant step forward with him in charge.

'Pearson did a tremendous job in working through Covid, keeping City competitive while trimming the wage bill and reshaping the squad in a positive sense, and bringing through and/or enhancing young talent in the building - Antoine Semenyo, Alex Scott, Tommy Conway, Sam Bell plus Cam Pring, Zak Vyner and Max O'Leary were finally given opportunities - and while two of them have since been sold to Bournemouth, there is a lot to be excited about, in what is essentially still a young squad, whose potential ceiling isn't quite known yet.'

What will the likely set up be at Deepdale and who are the ones to watch?

JP: 'Manning moved away from Pearson's 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1, before spending some time in a 3-4-2-1, but has now gone back to the second system and, given how they played against West Ham, it'd be hard to see him deviate from that too much. In that set-up, there is huge focus on Jason Knight in the No.10 role which, in truth, may not be his best position - he's probably more of a box-to-box No.8 - but when he's on his game it makes the team so much more fluid and efficient in an attacking sense. He's a relentless runner, on and off the ball, can do a bit of everything and he's even pretty good in the air.

'He's captained the side in three of the last four games, at the age of 22, which is pretty impressive and says a lot about his influence and character. Joe Williams is also enjoying his best run of form in the side as he enters the last six months of his contract. The Scouser had a really challenging time at the start of his City career, dogged by hamstring issues, but after a pretty consistent campaign last term he's stepped things up another level over the last month and has been brilliant as the midfield engine, launching into tackles and with a devastating eye for a killer ball.

'He's also very adept at winding up opposition crowds. Tommy Conway took his goal at West Ham exceptionally well and remains a class finisher. He's had to adapt his game slightly as the lone striker and is still working on doing the rough stuff, but his pace and awareness of space and where to run makes him a threat. The issue for City, and him, is that while he's managed to score steadily - seven in 20, in all competitions - they probably aren't creating enough consistent chances for him.'

Any injury doubts or certain absentees for the game?

JP: 'Right-back Ross McCrorie may make his first ever appearance in a matchday squad since signing from Aberdeen last summer, after contracting a bacterial infection which wiped out the start of the season for him. He was outstanding for the Under-21s in midweek but Manning will be careful with him, so the West Ham replay or Watford next Saturday may be the more realistic shout. But I don't think there will be too many other surprises in the 20 outside of possibly left-back Haydon Roberts, who's been out since the end of October with an ankle issue.

