Jack Whatmough

Preston North End will remain without defender Jack Whatmough for the visit of Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites return to league action after losing 4-0 at Chelsea in the FA Cup. It's back to business for PNE, who desperately need to turn their Championship form around - having picked up 16 points from the last possible 57.

Robbie Brady, who injured his calf at Swansea City before Christmas, is back in first team training and in contention if needed. With Emil Riis back from his year on the sidelines, it is just summer recruit Whatmough on the treatment table at present.

"Yeah, it's a strong squad again," said Lowe. "They are all ready to go. It's obviously just Jack, with his knee. He will be a few weeks, but other than that they're all fit and raring to go. It is much needed, but it's tough because you have to leave people out of the squad - lads who are champing at the bit to play.

"What I will say is that they have been training excellently. We have to pick the best team to go and win, but they've been fantastic. And yeah, we keep the mood and spirits high and keep them champing at the bit, because you never know when you'll be called upon. So yeah, we've got a fully fit squad to choose from."

Lowe also reflected on last weekend's defeat at Stamford Bridge, in which his side performed well during the first half - but ultimately rued conceding three goals in the space of nine second half minutes. North End supporters still lapped up the occasion and Preston's boss is hoping his team can take the positives into the Robins encounter.

"The lads have proven they can do it before, so they quicker we get back to that the better," said Lowe. "And I said to the lads after the Chelsea game, that it could hopefully kickstart our Championship campaign again. They have proven they can do it. We've had a few bumps in the road and I didn't expect this many, but we have.