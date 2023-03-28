Preston North End vs Blackpool - Relive last season's win in pictures!

Preston North End have their biggest game of the season this weekend, as they welcome local rivals Blackpool to Deepdale.

North End were defeated in the reverse fixture back in October so Saturday’s early kick off is a must win for Ryan Lowe and his men, but that is not uncharted territory.

This weekend’s home side were in the same spot this time last year but came up trumps when it mattered, Cameron Archer scoring the only goal of the game as the Lilywhties were victorious.

With Blackpool potentially departing the division at the end of the season, it could be the last chance that PNE have to redeem themselves for some time.

But for now, you can relive last season’s 1-0 win over the Seasiders under the lights at Deepdale.

