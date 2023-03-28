News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End vs Blackpool - Relive last season's win in pictures!

Preston North End have their biggest game of the season this weekend, as they welcome local rivals Blackpool to Deepdale.

By Tom Sandells
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:00 BST

North End were defeated in the reverse fixture back in October so Saturday’s early kick off is a must win for Ryan Lowe and his men, but that is not uncharted territory.

This weekend’s home side were in the same spot this time last year but came up trumps when it mattered, Cameron Archer scoring the only goal of the game as the Lilywhties were victorious.

With Blackpool potentially departing the division at the end of the season, it could be the last chance that PNE have to redeem themselves for some time.

But for now, you can relive last season’s 1-0 win over the Seasiders under the lights at Deepdale.

Blackpool's Gary Madine tangles with Preston North End's Andrew Hughes

1. Getting acquainted

Blackpool's Gary Madine tangles with Preston North End's Andrew Hughes Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans at Deepdale

2. The North End faithful

Preston North End fans at Deepdale Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans pay tribute with a giant Tom Finney banner

3. Viva Tom Finney

Preston North End fans pay tribute with a giant Tom Finney banner Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End's Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Andrew Hughes and Alan Browne celebrate after the game

4. Three points in the bag

Preston North End's Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Andrew Hughes and Alan Browne celebrate after the game Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

