Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has named an unchanged side for this afternoon's Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

That news comes as a surprise, after PNE were hit with some injury concerns in the midweek win over Middlesbrough. Andrew Hughes was forced off inside 10 minutes, but the Welshman has kept his place in the starting lineup.

Duane Holmes is pushing for a return, after missing the last two games, but not involved today. Kian Best and Ched Evans remain sidelined for the hosts. Rovers boss John Eustace makes two changes, with Scott Wharton replacing Ben Chrisene and John Fleck coming in for the injured Joe Rankin-Costello.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Millar, Whiteman, Browne (c), Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Whatmough, Cunningham, Ledson, McCann, Woodburn, Stewart, Osmajic.