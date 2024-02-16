Saturday's clash against Blackburn Rovers may see Greg Cunningham make his first start for Preston North End since late October.

The Lilywhites made it three wins on the bounce in midweek, beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at Deepdale. Cunningham replaced Andrew Hughes after nine minutes, with the Welshman forced off early doors with a knee issue. And with it a quick turnaround to the Lancashire derby, ex-Rovers man Cunningham could be called upon from the off.

Jack Whatmough is another option for manager Ryan Lowe, who is expected to stick by the majority of his side - despite the evident fatigue on Wednesday. Rest and recovery will be key for PNE, who are looking to keep hold of the bragging rights. Brad Potts, Duane Holmes, Kian Best and Ched Evans are all doubts.

Here is our predicted North End XI to face John Eustace's team.

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman Spoke after the Boro win and is bang up for the derby. He made some important stops in midweek and will want to back that up on Saturday.

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey A regular in Preston's team, PNE's number 14 is pretty nailed on to start.

3 . CB: Liam Lindsay Came off towards the end of the Middlesbrough game but is said to be fine. Has been racking up the minutes so it's a case of recharging as best as possible.

4 . LCB: Greg Cunningham Stepped up to the plate in midweek and is now in line for a start given the knock Hughes picked up. The Welshman is said to be alright, but PNE's boss doesn't tend to risk players.